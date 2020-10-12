U.S. CDC reports 214,108 deaths from coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Personnel administer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) tests in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., as cases spread in the Midwest, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 7,740,934 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 46,069 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 494 to 214,108.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Oct. 11 versus its previous report a day earlier.(bit.ly/2GHfQz9)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.