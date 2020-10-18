U.S. CDC reports 218,511 total deaths from coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: A patient arrives at the Emergency entrance to Maimonides Medical Center, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in the Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, U.S., October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 8,081,489 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 53,157 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 593 to 218,511.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. EDT on Saturday versus its previous report a day earlier.(bit.ly/3dz9fTp)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.