U.S. CDC reports 218,986 deaths from coronavirus

A nurse holds a patient's freshly collected nasal swab at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) drive-thru testing site at Froedtert North Hills Health Center in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, U.S., October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 8,128,524 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 47,035 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 475 to 218,986.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Oct. 18 versus its previous report a day earlier. (bit.ly/3jbTLFS)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.