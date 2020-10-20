U.S. CDC reports 219,499 deaths from coronavirus

The COVID-19 response specialist Alexandra Vizcarra collects a nasal swab test at Public Health Madison & Dane County as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Madison, Wisconsin, U.S., October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 8,188,585 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 60,061 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 513 to 219,499.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Oct. 19 versus its previous report a day earlier.(bit.ly/34fptxV)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.