U.S. CDC reports 230,383 deaths from coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: People wear protective face masks, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, at the smoking patio casino in North Randall, Ohio, U.S. November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 9,182,628 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 77,398 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 451 to 230,383.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19 as of 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 1, compared with its previous report released a day earlier. (bit.ly/3mA7Hfa)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.