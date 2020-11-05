U.S. CDC reports 233,129 deaths from coronavirus

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 9,463,782 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 106,537 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,141 to 233,129.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19 as of 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 4, compared with its previous report released a day earlier. (bit.ly/3mA7Hfa)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.