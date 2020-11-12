U.S. CDC reports 241,069 deaths from coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker prepares to administer tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as the spread continues to rise, in Staten Island, New York, U.S., November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 10,314,254 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 143,408 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,479 to 241,069.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19 as of 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 11, compared with its previous report released a day earlier. (bit.ly/3mA7Hfa)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.