U.S. CDC reports 2,504,175 coronavirus cases

June 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 2,504,175 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 44,703 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 508 to 125,484.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on June 27 versus its previous report a day earlier. (bit.ly/2BG0ojL)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)