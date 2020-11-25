U.S. CDC reports 259,005 deaths from coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: A medical personnel registers people before administering free Covid-19 tests at a state run drive-through testing site in the parking lot of the University of Texas El Paso campus amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in El Paso, Texas, U.S. November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 12,498,734 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 165,282 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,989 to 259,005.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Nov. 24 versus its previous report a day earlier.(bit.ly/2J0rzdj)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.