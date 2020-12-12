U.S. CDC reports 294,535 deaths from coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: A health worker provides a COVID-19 test at a drive-through testing site, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to spread, in Staten Island, New York, U.S. November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 15,718,811 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 244,011 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 3,013 to 294,535.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Dec. 11 versus its previous report a day earlier.(bit.ly/3m662x4)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.