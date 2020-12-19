U.S. CDC reports 312,636 deaths from coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker checks on a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) positive patient inside a COVID-19 unit at Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth, New Jersey, U.S., December 16, 2020. Picture taken December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 17,391,270 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 403,359 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 2,756 to 312,636.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Dec. 18 versus its previous report a day earlier.(bit.ly/3m662x4)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.