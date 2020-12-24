U.S. CDC reports 325,096 total deaths from coronavirus

A man is wheeled out of a hospital on a stretcher amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 325,096 deaths from the new coronavirus, an increase of 3,362 from its previous count.

The agency said the number of cases had risen by 221,408 to 18,391,571.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Wednesday versus its previous report a day earlier. (bit.ly/33mTSJz)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.