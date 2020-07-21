U.S. CDC reports 3,819,139 coronavirus cases

July 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 3,819,139 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 57,777 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 473 to 140,630.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on July 20 versus its previous report a day earlier.(bit.ly/2ZFRrAy)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)