U.S. CDC reports 4,649,102 coronavirus cases

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 4,649,102 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 47,576 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 469 to 154,471.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Sunday versus its previous report a day earlier.

