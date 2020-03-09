U.S. CDC reports 472 coronavirus cases, including those under investigation

March 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 472 cases of coronavirus and eight more deaths due to the outbreak, including cases reported by individual states that were yet to be confirmed by the agency.

As of 4 pm on March 8, the number of cases stood at 472 and total number of deaths was 19, the agency said on Monday. (bit.ly/2IuYfYb)

There were 322 cases of COVID-19 that are under investigation, the agency said. (Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)