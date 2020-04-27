U.S. CDC reports 957,875 coronavirus cases, 53,922 deaths

April 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported ﻿957,875 cases of the coronavirus, and said the number of deaths had risen to ﻿53,922.

Over the weekend, the CDC updated its case count to 928,619 and said 52,459 people had died across the country, but that the numbers were preliminary and had not been confirmed by individual states.

The CDC's tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, on Monday is as of April 26. (bit.ly/2IVY1JT)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)