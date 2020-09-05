Healthcare
September 5, 2020 / 5:08 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. CDC reports coronavirus deaths increase by 986 to 187,159

Sept 5 (Reuters) - The number of deaths caused by the novel coronavirus rose by 986 to 187,159 people, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Saturday, reporting a total of 6,181,474 cases, an increase of 49,400 from its previous count.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT) on Sept. 4 compared with its previous report a day earlier. bit.ly/3i68lyU

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown)

