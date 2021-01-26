U.S. CDC says 41.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 22.7 million administered

Registered pharmacist fills a dead volume syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site in William Reid Apartments in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., January 23, 2021. Mary Altaffer/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 22,734,243 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning and distributed 41,418,325 doses.

The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Jan. 24 morning, the agency had administered 21,848,655 doses of the vaccines.

The agency said 19,252,279 people had received one or more doses, while 3,346,390 have got the second dose as of Monday, 6 a.m. ET.

A total of 2,714,487 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.