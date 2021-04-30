U.S. fully vaccinates 101.4 million people for COVID-19: CDC

FILE PHOTO: Syringes with the Pfizer-BioNTec vaccine against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) sit on the table at the Victor Walchirk Apartments in Evanston, Illinois, U.S. February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

(Reuters) - The United States has fully vaccinated 101,407,318 people for COVID-19 as of Friday morning, accounting for 30.5% of the population, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday.

The country has administered 240,159,677 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and distributed 308,774,155 doses.

Those figures are up from the 237,360,493 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Thursday out of 305,478,495 doses delivered.

The agency said 144,894,586 people had received at least one dose as of Friday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday.