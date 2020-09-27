Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
U.S. health agency reports 853 new COVID-19 deaths, taking total to 204,033

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An Orion EMS employee wheels a patient who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on a stretcher in Houston, Texas, U.S., August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 7,059,087 total COVID-19 cases, an increase of 49,871 infections from its previous count, and said the nation’s death toll had risen by 853 to 204,033.

The new CDC case tally is as of 4 pm ET (2000 GMT) on Sept. 26 versus its previous report a day earlier.(bit.ly/2FWikc8)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Berkrot

