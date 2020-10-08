Co-Chair of bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers says airlines should get grants, not loans

WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The co-chairman of a centrist bipartisan group of U.S. House lawmakers known as the “Problem Solvers”, Representative Josh Gottheimer, said Thursday U.S. airlines should get grants, not loans as part of coronavirus aid.

“I think they should get grants, given that we need to keep airlines operating,” Gottheimer, a Democrat, said in a Zoom call with local leaders from his district.

Gottheimer also expressed concerns about doing “piecemeal” legislation just to help the struggling airline sector or others after the Trump administration walked away from talks over a larger COVID-19 stimulus package. “You risk leaving pieces out that need to get done,” Gottheimer said.