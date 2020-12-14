U.S. Chamber of Commerce tells Congress: Partial COVID relief package better than nothing

FILE PHOTO: A worker with a face shield checks products on the shelf of a grocery store in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Monday urged Congress to pass a limited COVID-19 relief package if there is not enough support for liability protection and state aid, warning tens of thousands of small businesses faced permanent closure without quick help.

“Partial agreement is better than no agreement,” Neil Bradley, executive vice president and chief policy officer for the Chamber, said in a statement.

He said it was imperative that Congress advance aid for small businesses and nonprofits, extend unemployment programs, approve funding for schools and day care centers, and set aside resources to support vaccinations before the end of the year.