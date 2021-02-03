Biden, Democratic senators agree on need to get stimulus checks to Americans -Psaki

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Senate Democratic leaders agreed on Wednesday on the need to move swiftly to get $1,400 stimulus checks to Americans, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

She told reporters that Biden and Senate Democrats also agreed to make the process as bipartisan as possible. Biden has proposed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus, while Republicans have offered a proposal of less than half of that figure. (Reporting By Nandita Bose and Steve Holland Editing by Mark Heinrich)