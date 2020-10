Chris Christie, former Governor of New Jersey, listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during a news conference inside the James S. Brady Briefing Room at the White House September 27, 2020 in Washington, U.S. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

(Reuters) - Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie has tested positive for coronavirus and will be receiving medical attention, Christie wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

“I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two,” Christie wrote.