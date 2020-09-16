Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CORRECTED-As some U.S. college students party, others blow the whistle

By Jan Wolfe, Daphne Psaledakis

 (Corrects spelling of Kellermann in paragraphs 21-22)
    Sept 16 (Reuters) - Some U.S. college students are doing the
once-improbable: blowing the whistle on classmates who break
rules aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus. 
    At the University of Missouri, one senior is posting photos
and videos on a "University of Misery" Twitter account that
shows students gathered in large groups at pools, outside bars
and other places - few of them wearing masks.  
    The university has a form on its website where violations of
the school's COVID-19 guidelines can be anonymously reported,
but posting on Twitter "adds a different level of
accountability," said the student.
    "When it's up there publicly and people are retweeting it,
and the university's getting tagged over and over - then they
have to reply," said the student, who sometimes posts videos and
photos of non-compliance sent by other students and asked for
anonymity to avoid backlash.
    Christian Basi, spokesman for the University of Missouri,
which has about 30,000 students, said there has been good
compliance on campus during daytime hours but problems arise
once students leave campus.
    "Where we're seeing our issues have been off campus, when
individuals go home to their private residences," Basi said.
    The University of Missouri on Tuesday said in a statement
that it had expelled two students and suspended three following
"flagrant violations" of the school's coronavirus-related rules.
    The county where the school is located saw a sharp rise in
COVID-19 cases in August and early September, according to data
on the city of Columbia's website.
    To avoid shaming individuals, the student who runs the
University of Misery account has sent content that shows smaller
groups of people violating COVID-19 guidelines to the vice
chancellor for student affairs rather than posting it online.
    Still, the student has faced pushback from other students.
    In one instance, the student said they heard from a sorority
within an hour of posting a video of some of its members lined
up outside of a bar, many of them not wearing masks.
    "'This needs to be deleted now. We're dealing with this
internally. This does not need to be up online,'" the student
said the message read.
    
    'LUDICROUS' EXPECTATIONS
    Some schools like the University of Miami are actually
paying students to enforce COVID-19 rules. 
    At Miami, 75 "public health ambassadors" are making $10 an
hour to walk around campus and make sure that people wear masks
and socially distance. Serious infractions can be flagged to
university administrators.
    Austin Pert, an ambassador and Miami senior, said that
people generally comply with his requests. But Pert acknowledged
the program has limitations: most violations do not take place
during the day on university grounds.
    "If people want to flout the rules and put social distancing
aside for a night to go party, it's not happening on campus,"
Pert said.
    Critics say having in-person learning during a pandemic was
a mistake to begin with.
    "The notion that this population will comply with social
distancing and masking requirements is just ludicrous," said
Ryan Craig, a higher education investor and consultant. "These
are college students. They are going to do what they want to
do."
    At Northeastern University in Boston, administrators came
across an Instagram poll last month in which more than 100
incoming freshman indicated that they planned to party. After
the student running the account voluntarily turned over the
identities of respondents, they received a letter warning that
partying could result in punishment up to expulsion, a
university spokeswoman said.
    Nearby Boston University has received about 125 anonymous
tips about violations, ranging from partying to breaking
quarantine. Most have come from students rather than faculty and
staff, Dean of Students Kenneth Elmore said.
    Ed Kellermann, a BU senior, said he would not hesitate to
anonymously report a party, calling it a matter of "life or
death" for Boston residents near campus.
    Kellermann said reporting parties also increases the odds of
completing the academic year on campus.
    "We're all very pro-snitch right now," Kellermann said. "No
one wants to get sent home."
 

 (Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Jan Wolfe; Additional
reporting by Dan Fastenberg
Editing by Noeleen Walder and Aurora Ellis)
