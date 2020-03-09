Healthcare
March 9, 2020 / 7:51 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

U.S. Representative Collins self-quarantines after contact with coronavirus patient

WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Doug Collins said on Monday he was self-quarantining after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus at a conference in Maryland last month.

“This afternoon, I was notified by CPAC that they discovered a photo of myself and the patient who has tested positive for #COVID19,” Collins, a Georgia Republican, said on Twitter, referring to the Conservative Political Action Conference.

“While I am not experiencing any symptoms, I have decided to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution,” he said. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

