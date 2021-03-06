U.S. Senate adopts COVID-19 jobless benefit compromise, superseding Republican measure

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Saturday approved a Democratic compromise measure setting federal unemployment benefits for workers hit by the coronavirus pandemic at $300 per week through Sept. 6, under President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

The amendment supersedes a Republican measure adopted earlier in the day that would have cut off payments on July 18. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)