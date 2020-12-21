Factbox-What's in the $900 billion U.S. COVID-19 aid package?

(Reuters) - U.S. congressional leaders said on Sunday they had reached agreement on a $900 billion package to provide the first new aid in months to an economy hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, with votes likely on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: A woman poses for photos along the reflecting pool at the U.S. Capitol on the National Mall in Washington, U.S., December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Here’s what is in the package, according to a summary released by House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and some details provided by congressional aides:

* New direct payments up to $600 per adult and child

* Enhanced unemployment benefits, including an additional $300 per week

* $284 billion for government payroll loans, including expanded eligibility for nonprofits and local newspapers and TV and radio broadcasters. This includes $15 billion for live venues, independent movie theaters, and cultural institutions and $20 billion for targeted disaster grants

* $82 billion for colleges and schools, including support for heating-and-cooling systems upgrades to mitigate virus transmission and reopen classrooms, and $10 billion for child care assistance

* $45 billion for transportation assistance, including $15 billion to U.S. passenger airlines for payroll assistance, $14 billion for transit systems, $10 billion for state highway funding and $1 billion for Amtrak passenger railroad

* $25 billion for rental assistance for families struggling to stay in their homes, and an extension of the eviction moratorium.

* $13 billion for food assistance

* Expanded Pell Grants for college tuition, which would reach 500,000 new recipients and provide the maximum benefit for more than 1.5 million students

* $7 billion for broadband internet access, including $1.9 billion to replace telecom network equipment that poses national security risks

* $4 billion for an international vaccine alliance

* Enhanced tax credits to encourage low-income housing construction

* Tax credits to encourage businesses to keep employees on payroll

* Tax credits to encourage employers to provide paid sick leave

* Enhanced tax credits for low-income workers