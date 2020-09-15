Leading U.S. House Democrats say coronavirus relief plan from moderates 'falls short'

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Top Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Tuesday that a coronavirus relief proposal offered by a group of moderates was inadequate and that the only way to move forward would be through negotiations with President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans.

“While we appreciate every attempt at providing critical relief to American families, the Problem Solvers Caucus’ proposal falls short of what is needed to save lives and boost the economy,” the Democratic leaders of eight House committees said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)