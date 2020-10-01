U.S.'s Mnuchin offers $1.6 trillion in stimulus - Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies during a Senate's Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearing examining the quarterly CARES Act report to Congress, in Washington, DC, U.S., September 24, 2020. Drew Angerer/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - U. S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin made on Wednesday a counteroffer of about $1.6 trillion in stimulus measures to Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House of Representatives, a Bloomberg reporter said on Twitter here.

“Mnuchin has offered $1.6 trillion in stimulus with offsets taking it lower,” the reporter said.

Earlier, Mnuchin said the Trump administration would not accept Democrats’ proposal for a $2.2-trillion coronavirus aid package, and indicated he wanted a deal closer to $1.5 trillion.