Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

White House's Kudlow says it is a "sunny, optimistic morning" in coronavirus negotiations - CNBC

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Wednesday it was a “sunny, optimistic” morning in terms of negotiations on a coronavirus relief bill with House of Representatives’ Democratic leaders.

“I think there’s a relatively sunny, optimistic morning in terms of the negotiations,” Kudlow said on CNBC. “Things are moving in a favorable direction. I can’t promise anything, but things are getting better, looking better for this.” (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Franklin Paul)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up