Senate leader McConnell said "would consider" larger coronavirus deal

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday the U.S. Senate would consider a larger coronavirus package if a deal is reached between President Donald Trump and House Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“I’m aware that discussions continue between the president and the speaker, about a larger package,” McConnell told reporters. “Obviously, if that were to come over, we’d have to consider it. And would consider it.” (Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Franklin Paul)