White House spokeswoman says chances 'slim' for COVID-19 relief bill before U.S. election

FILE PHOTO: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks with reporters outside the White House in Washington D.C., U.S., October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House press secretary on Tuesday tamped down prospects for a major coronavirus relief package to be agreed upon by the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election, blaming Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as seeking too much.

“The chances are slim when you have someone like Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House, when you look at the proposal they put forward and it still stands today,” White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said on Fox Business Network.