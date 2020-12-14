Pelosi, Mnuchin discuss COVID-19 relief, spending bill -Pelosi spokesman

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discussed a massive government spending bill meant to avert a government shutdown and a fresh round of COVID-19 relief on Monday, a Pelosi spokesman said.

Pelosi reiterated Democratic concerns about liability provisions in the COVID-19 relief bill, and told Mnuchin that remaining unresolved items in the spending bill could be resolved easily, Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill wrote on Twitter.

“Recognizing the need to advance a final agreement on both matters together and quickly this week, the Speaker and the Secretary discussed the urgency of the committees finishing their work as soon as possible,” Hammill said. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)