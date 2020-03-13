Cyclical Consumer Goods
Pelosi to deliver statement on coronavirus economic relief bill Friday afternoon

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will deliver a statement on the coronavirus economic relief bill currently under consideration in her chamber at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT), her office said.

She will speak shortly before President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a press conference in the White House Rose Garden. Pelosi, a Democrat, has been negotiating with Republican Trump’s administration to swiftly pass a package aimed at limiting the economic damage to individuals and small businesses from the current coronavirus outbreak.

