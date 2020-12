FILE PHOTO: U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to reporters with members of the House Democratic leadership after she was reelected House Speaker for another two years during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 18, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement on Tuesday she told Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin on a call that she hopes the Trump administration will support a bipartisan omnibus spending bill.

Pelosi also told Mnuchin any coronavirus relief bill must ensure vaccinations are free and accessible to everyone, the statement added.