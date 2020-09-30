W.House will not accept $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid package -Mnuchin

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday the Trump administration would not accept Democrats’ proposal for a $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid package, and indicated he wanted a deal closer to $1.5 trillion.

“We’re not going to do a $2.2 trillion dollar deal,” Mnuchin said in an interview with Fox Business Network.

Asked if a compromise of $1.5 trillion would be acceptable, Mnuchin said: “It’s in that neighborhood.”