US Senate's Schumer says Pelosi, Trump administration not in agreement on coronavirus aid

WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday he had just spoken to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and that she and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were still not in agreement on a coronavirus relief package.

“I spoke to Speaker Pelosi a few minutes ago, and they are not in an agreement yet, they have a lot of issues of disagreement,” Schumer told reporters who asked about Pelosi’s talks with Mnuchin. Pelosi and Mnuchin had been scheduled to talk by phone at 1 pm EDT/1700 GMT, a source familiar with the talks said earlier. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)