Bonds News
April 21, 2020 / 5:12 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Trump says he will discuss more coronavirus money for states after current bill passes

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said discussions on additional coronavirus-related aid for state and local governments would start after Congress passes a bill funding more small business loans, hospitals and testing.

Congress and the White House are currently seeking to finalize a fourth funding measure aimed at countering the nation’s outbreak and it’s aftermath. Trump, in a tweet, said the next round of talks could address infrastructure, payroll tax cuts, and tax incentives for restaurants, entertainment and sports industries. (Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below