Congress to press ahead on government funding even as COVID-19 aid stalls, McConnell says

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks after the Senate Republican GOP leadership election on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said he hoped to reach a bipartisan agreement this week to continue funding federal agencies even as Congress remain divided over the next round of possible COVID-19 aid.

McConnell said he hoped lawmakers could reach a deal on overall government funding by week’s end and that the next few days could be decisive. The Republican-led Senate still wanted more financial relief amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic but that U.S. House Democrats’ proposal remained too costly, he added.