Bonds News
April 21, 2020 / 12:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-Schumer says he sees U.S. Senate deal on coronavirus funding bill

1 Min Read

(Corrects amount alotted for hospitals in second paragraph)

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he thinks Republicans and Democrats have agreed on a fourth coronavirus spending bill, and that the Trump administration has also agreed to a national testing strategy.

“I believe we have a deal, and I believe we will pass it this afternoon at 4 p.m. (2000 GMT),” he told CNN. Schumer added that $125 billion of small business funds will go exclusively to the unbanked and ‘mom and pop’ stores and that hospitals will receive another $75 billion. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Lisa Lambert; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

