Group of 10 Republican Senators propose compromise on COVID-19 relief bill

WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - A group of 10 U.S. Senate Republicans plan to unveil a proposed compromise on COVID-19 relief legislation on Monday, saying they believe their proposal can win bipartisan support.

In a letter to President Joe Biden released on Sunday, the 10 lawmakers asked for a meeting with the White House, saying they wished to “work in good faith” with the new administration. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Susan Heavey Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)