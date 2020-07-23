Mnuchin urges quick action on coronavirus relief, open to another bill -CNBC

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Thursday the White House is interested in getting a trillion dollar coronavirus relief bill out quickly and would be open to another bill after that if needed.

“We’re focused on putting another trillion in quickly, that’ll be CARES 4.0. If we’ve got to come back for CARES 5.0, for more money, the president will consider that the time,” Mnuchin said in an interview with CNBC. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Alex Richardson)