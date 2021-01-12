More COVID-19 relief will be top priority under Democratic Senate: Schumer

FILE PHOTO: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) listens during his virtual meeting with retired U.S. General Lloyd Austin, nominated by President-elect Joe Biden to be his Secretary of Defense, at the Capitol in Washington, U.S., December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The new Democratic-controlled Senate will take up further COVID-19 relief legislation as soon as Democrats take control of the chamber, U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer told his caucus in a letter on Tuesday.

“As soon as the new Senate is organized and Vice-President Harris has been sworn in, we will immediately set to work to deliver on that goal. As our first order of legislative business, please prepare to address additional COVID emergency relief legislation,” he wrote. Regarding increased direct payments to individuals to total $2,000, he added: “We will get that done.”