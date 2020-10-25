Pelosi says administration reviewing U.S. COVID-19 aid bill -CNN interview

WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said the Trump administration was reviewing the latest proposal for further COVID-19 relief over the weekend and that she expected a response on Monday, adding that she was still optimistic a deal could be reached.

In an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” program, Pelosi said she would still pursue an agreement after the Nov. 3 election regardless of its outcome. But, she added, she wanted to see a deal for another round of federal financial aid amid the novel coronavirus pandemic as soon as possible. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)