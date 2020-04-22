Bonds News
April 22, 2020 / 12:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Pelosi says fourth U.S. coronavirus aid bill to pass Thursday

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she expects the House of Representatives to pass Congress’ latest coronavirus aid bill on Thursday, paving the way for nearly $500 billion more in economic relief amid the pandemic.

Pelosi, in an interview on MSNBC on Wednesday, said House lawmakers were ready to then move on to a fifth effort to continue tackling issues swelling from the nation’s outbreak. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

