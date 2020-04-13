REFILE-U.S. Democrats call on Republicans to work toward coronavirus bill

(Refiles to new media tag)

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - The two top Democrats in the U.S. Congress called on Republicans on Monday to work toward new bipartisan coronavirus legislation, citing a lack of funding for the national testing needed to begin to reopen the U.S. economy.

“We have real problems facing this country, and it’s time for the Republicans to quit the political posturing by proposing bills they know will not pass either chamber and get serious and work with us towards a solution,” House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said in a joint statement. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Mark Potter)