Top U.S. Senate Democrat warns of massive layoffs without state aid

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate warned on Tuesday that state and local governments will see “massive” layoffs if Congress fails to act soon to provide financial assistance to help them combat the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

“There’s going to be massive layoffs at the state and local level unless we get money to them quickly,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told MSNBC in an interview. (Reporting by David Morgan and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Andrew Heavens)