Trump administration to seek $850 bln to stem virus' economic fallout -report

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - The Trump administration plans is seeking a $850 billion stimulus package aimed at buffering the economy against fallout from coronavirus, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday citing four unnamed officials familiar with the plan.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin planned to discuss the request with Senate Republicans on Tuesday, it reported, adding that the package aimed to use payroll taxes or other mechanisms to flood the economy with cash. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by John Stonestreet)