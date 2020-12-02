Trump backs McConnell's Republican COVID-19 relief package -Mnuchin

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will sign coronavirus relief legislation proposed by Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters on Wednesday, should the proposed package pass the U.S. Congress.

“The president will sign the McConnell proposal that he put forward yesterday. We look forward to making progress on that,” Mnuchin told reporters on Capitol Hill. (Reporting by David Morgan, Editing by Franklin Paul)